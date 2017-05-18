Firefighters rescue hiker trapped on Palos Verdes Estates cliff
Using a helicopter and ground units, Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters rescued a man who was trapped Friday on a cliff in Palos Verdes Estates. The rescue operation in the 1300 block of Paseo del Mar began about 6:50 p.m., according to fire Capt.
