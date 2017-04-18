2 men suspected in Palos Verdes Estates, RPV vehicle burglaries
Two men suspected of breaking into cars in Palos Verdes Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes have been taken into custody, authorities said Friday. The men were arrested shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after a resident noticed them in his driveway in the 1000 block of Via Fortuna and shined his flashlight on them.
