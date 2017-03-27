Man wanted for injuring Palos Verdes ...

Man wanted for injuring Palos Verdes Estates police sergeant during escape

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Daily Breeze

Palos Verdes Estates police are searching for a man who injured a sergeant as he tried to elude arrest, police said Friday. Chris Gerrald Matson, 53, was found Thursday morning after someone reported a suspicious person peering into a home in the 2200 block of Via Cerritos, a Palos Verdes Estates police spokesman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) Mar 26 Lol 4,531
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Mar 24 Lilian Massafera ... 71
M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12) Mar 20 Here 2
News Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11) Mar 20 Human 203
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Mar 19 Truth to Power 8
Lunada Bay Name Changed renamed ALOHA POINT! (Feb '14) Feb '14 Pro Surf Sponsor 1
News Palos Verdes Estates, school district in fight ... (Apr '10) Jul '13 Home Inspector 22
See all Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palos Verdes Estates Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at March 28 at 8:28PM PDT

Palos Verdes Estates Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palos Verdes Estates Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Palos Verdes Esta...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC