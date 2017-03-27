Man wanted for injuring Palos Verdes Estates police sergeant during escape
Palos Verdes Estates police are searching for a man who injured a sergeant as he tried to elude arrest, police said Friday. Chris Gerrald Matson, 53, was found Thursday morning after someone reported a suspicious person peering into a home in the 2200 block of Via Cerritos, a Palos Verdes Estates police spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Palos Verdes Estates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06)
|Mar 26
|Lol
|4,531
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Lilian Massafera ...
|71
|M.B. Realtor Lifeguard Tower w/ Sun Logo-Stcike... (Jan '12)
|Mar 20
|Here
|2
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|Mar 20
|Human
|203
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Mar 19
|Truth to Power
|8
|Lunada Bay Name Changed renamed ALOHA POINT! (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Pro Surf Sponsor
|1
|Palos Verdes Estates, school district in fight ... (Apr '10)
|Jul '13
|Home Inspector
|22
Find what you want!
Search Palos Verdes Estates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC