Two arrested in Malaga Cove thefts, police still looking for victims
Two people were arrested early Wednesday after police found property stolen from mailboxes and cars in Malaga Cove, Palos Verdes Estates police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palos Verdes Estates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Beach ballot choices (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|37
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|4
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|48
|Haunted Houses In San Pedro (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Freddy
|107
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15)
|Jan 29
|Broesler
|68
|Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 25
|Sopr
|7
|What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10)
|Jan 17
|Casper
|20
Find what you want!
Search Palos Verdes Estates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC