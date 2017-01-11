Palos Verdes Homes Association election moot, board members reappointed
A second contested Palos Verdes Homes Associations election in two years ended this week without a quorum of voters, keeping the current board members in their positions for another year. Roughly 70 people turned out for Tuesday's annual meeting, the final stop in what became a contentious election that pitted three challengers against five incumbent board members.
