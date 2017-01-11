Palos Verdes Homes Association electi...

Palos Verdes Homes Association election moot, board members reappointed

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 11, 2017 Read more: The Daily Breeze

A second contested Palos Verdes Homes Associations election in two years ended this week without a quorum of voters, keeping the current board members in their positions for another year. Roughly 70 people turned out for Tuesday's annual meeting, the final stop in what became a contentious election that pitted three challengers against five incumbent board members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 15 hr Suxie Dixiz 8
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 10 Truth B Told 49
News Jet fuel doesn't fly with Torrance City Council (Dec '08) Feb 9 Chuck appleberry 18
Make money online Feb 9 Rick 2
News Hillary Clinton: 'I Remain Convinced That The F... Feb 8 @Real Kelly 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Feb 7 Susan 70
News Southern California fortuneteller charged with ... (Mar '10) Feb 5 Phart Like a Gypsy 4
See all Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palos Verdes Estates Forum Now

Palos Verdes Estates Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palos Verdes Estates Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Palos Verdes Esta...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC