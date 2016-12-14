Palos Verdes Estates Cyclists Stage D...

Palos Verdes Estates Cyclists Stage Die-In Protest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Yesterday about 30 Palos Verdes bicyclists staged a peaceful protest against the inaction of the Palos Verdes Estates City Council. The event was organized by a group called Cyclists for Palos Verdes and Southern California Bike Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawthorne is a ghetto (Feb '13) Dec 17 GHETTO CITY 6
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Redondo Beach (Oct '15) Dec 11 meshelle 59
News Incarceration nation: What it's really like whe... Dec 4 concerned res 1
What is the back story re Scottsdale Townhomes (Apr '10) Dec 1 BGnLA1 18
Lunada Bay Name Changed renamed ALOHA POINT! (Feb '14) Feb '14 Pro Surf Sponsor 1
News Palos Verdes Estates, school district in fight ... (Apr '10) Jul '13 Home Inspector 22
News UPDATED: Police Find Missing Boy (Oct '12) Oct '12 MeMe 1
See all Palos Verdes Estates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palos Verdes Estates Forum Now

Palos Verdes Estates Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palos Verdes Estates Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Palos Verdes Esta...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC