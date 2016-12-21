Demolition begins on Lunada Bay Boysa illegal patio
As part of the demolition effort, equipment and personnel are airlifted to the hangout allegedly used by the Lunada Bay Boys. In a move city officials say is a step toward making Lunada Bay welcoming for visitors, demolition began today on a patio illegally built on the shoreline more than 30 years ago.
