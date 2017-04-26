'We have a fire': Jurors hear first 911 calls as the Sockeye fire trial continues

Spruce trees torch in the afternoon heat on Monday, June 15, 2015, in the area where the 1-day-old Sockeye Fire started north of Kashwitna Lake. Jurors heard the first frantic 911 calls that alerted authorities to the start of the Sockeye wildfire as the trial for the couple accused of starting it continued Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.