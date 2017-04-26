'We have a fire': Jurors hear first 9...

'We have a fire': Jurors hear first 911 calls as the Sockeye fire trial continues

Wednesday Apr 26

Spruce trees torch in the afternoon heat on Monday, June 15, 2015, in the area where the 1-day-old Sockeye Fire started north of Kashwitna Lake. Jurors heard the first frantic 911 calls that alerted authorities to the start of the Sockeye wildfire as the trial for the couple accused of starting it continued Wednesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Matanuska Susitna County was issued at May 06 at 2:24PM AKDT

