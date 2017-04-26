'We have a fire': Jurors hear first 911 calls as the Sockeye fire trial continues
Spruce trees torch in the afternoon heat on Monday, June 15, 2015, in the area where the 1-day-old Sockeye Fire started north of Kashwitna Lake. Jurors heard the first frantic 911 calls that alerted authorities to the start of the Sockeye wildfire as the trial for the couple accused of starting it continued Wednesday.
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Struggling to get by, Houston declares itself o... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lucy Jane
|1
|Power Outage This Morning .....Aliens ? (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Palmer Rez
|1
