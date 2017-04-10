The Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home...

The Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home in Palmer, AK.

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Residents and employees at the Alaska Veterans and Pioneer Home in Palmer received a dire warning late last week as the Legislature grappled with the state's $3 billion fiscal gap. More than $6.5 million in state Senate budget cuts could shutter Palmer's state-subsidized senior facility by the end of the summer, according to an email from the director of the Alaska Pioneer Homes Division.

