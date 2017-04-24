Prescribed burns planned at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson
Starting on Monday, May 1, the Division of Forestry is planning prescribed burns on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, with participating fire crews from the division, the Chugach National Forest and the JBER Fire Department. The burns will target grassy fuels on approximately 1,775 acres of military training ranges and they are anticipated to last three to seven days, depending on the weather.
