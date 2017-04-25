Palmer man charged with manslaughter in fatal Palmer-Wasilla highway crash
Palmer resident Brandon Wolsterman, 23, was charged Thursday with manslaughter and assault, charges stemming from a head-on crash on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway that killed an Oregon woman in September. The felony indictment filed against Wolsterman on Thursday does not include detailed information about how the vehicle wreck may have occurred, or law enforcement's subsequent investigation.
