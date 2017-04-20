No 4/20 bash? Mat-Su store opens with celebration ... next door
Kerby and Marissa Coman, owners of Green Degree, the first store to feature large-scale commercial Mat-Su grown cannabis. The store's grand opening at a busy Knik-Goose Bay Road location took place on April 20 - 4/20, the unofficial holiday for pot enthusiasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Struggling to get by, Houston declares itself o... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lucy Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC