Ice caves to Northern Lights: Spring ...

Ice caves to Northern Lights: Spring break in Alaska is cooler than you think

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

When my friend asked if I would visit her in Alaska during Spring Break, I thought, "Who goes to Alaska in March?" But despite the lack of activity I assumed there would be during the offseason, we were able to find plenty to do - hike a glacier, road trip from Fairbanks to Anchorage and back, go dog sledding and more. And it wasn't even that cold; we had temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman (Oct '16) Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Struggling to get by, Houston declares itself o... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lucy Jane 1
See all Palmer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmer Forum Now

Palmer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palmer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC