Backfiring pickup truck sparks 'insane' string of Mat-Su wildfires

A single vehicle started a series of Mat-Su wildfires that kept crews across the region busy for hours Thursday afternoon, Mat-Su fire officials said. Ken Barkley, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough deputy director of emergency services, said the first fire near Hemmer Road in Palmer was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Another was soon reported near Colony High School, followed by two more in the Big Lake area.

