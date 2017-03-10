Want begonias (or gladiolas, dahlias, sweet peas) this season? Do this now
Rob Wells grows and sells dahlias and dahlia tubers from his Palmer area farm. Wells shows the tubers in the root ball of a dahlia flower in one of his greenhouses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC