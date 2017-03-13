Rehab for profit
Your article " Overdosed " in the Feb. 20 issue was accurate and well-researched, and it is a story that has played out across the nation. As a recently retired general practitioner in Palmer, Alaska, I had 41 years of practice to witness the formation of our addicted, chronic-pain and disability culture.
