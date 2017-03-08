Plant Materials Center annual seed sa...

Plant Materials Center annual seed sale begins April 19

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: DNR Public Notices

The Plant Materials Center will begin its annual sale of grass, grains and flower seeds on April 19 and continue selling seed through the end of the growing season. This sale is the annual opportunity for commercial seed growers to purchase foundation-level seed from the PMC, enabling growers to produce and sell certified seed to farmers, landscape companies, revegetation contractors, and construction companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNR Public Notices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan '17 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Palmer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmer Forum Now

Palmer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Palmer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC