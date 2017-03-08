Plant Materials Center annual seed sale begins April 19
The Plant Materials Center will begin its annual sale of grass, grains and flower seeds on April 19 and continue selling seed through the end of the growing season. This sale is the annual opportunity for commercial seed growers to purchase foundation-level seed from the PMC, enabling growers to produce and sell certified seed to farmers, landscape companies, revegetation contractors, and construction companies.
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
