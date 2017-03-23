Palmer man faces federal charges in 2...

Palmer man faces federal charges in 2016 double homicide

Acting Alaska U.S. attorney Bryan Schroder speaking at a press conference on March 23, 2017 A Palmer man faces federal charges in a Wasilla double homicide last summer, and the defendant, 30-year-old John Pearl Smith II, could face the death penalty. Prosecutors say the decision to charge Smith in federal court aims to fulfill a nationwide directive by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to use federal resources in fighting violent crime at the local and state level.

