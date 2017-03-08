Division of Agriculture accepting spe...

Division of Agriculture accepting specialty crop grant applications

The Division of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for projects to enhance the competitiveness of Alaska specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, horticulture and nursery crops. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service distributes funding for these grants on an annual basis to state agricultural programs which administer the grants.

