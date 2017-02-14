Palmer to pay nearly $200K in fines o...

Palmer to pay nearly $200K in fines over sewage pollution problem

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The plant for years has violated Clean Water Act pollution standards governing wastewater released into the Matanuska River, the glacial waterway that flows past this city that began as a New Deal farm colony. Now Palmer has agreed to curtail pollutants coming from the plant, under a proposed settlement with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the federal Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice.

