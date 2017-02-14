Palmer to pay nearly $200K in fines over sewage pollution problem
The plant for years has violated Clean Water Act pollution standards governing wastewater released into the Matanuska River, the glacial waterway that flows past this city that began as a New Deal farm colony. Now Palmer has agreed to curtail pollutants coming from the plant, under a proposed settlement with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and the federal Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan '17
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC