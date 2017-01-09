Sexual assault, child porn charges fi...

Sexual assault, child porn charges filed in separate cases linked to death of Palmer teen

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Court documents show that the investigation into the killing of David Grunwald has led to two other separate criminal cases, one involving a teen already charged in the death of the popular 16-year-old from Palmer. Devin Peterson, center left, looks around the courtroom flanked by Dominic Johnson, left, Bradley Renfro, center right, and Austin Barrett, right, on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2016, at Palmer Superior Court.

Palmer, AK

