Nancy Lake Willow Creek and Denali state park units open to snowmobiles
The Alaska State Parks Mat-Su Area Office has opened the Nancy Lake and Willow Creek State Recreation Areas and Denali State Park to the use of snowmobiles as of Wednesday, January 18. Park staff determined that sufficient snow cover now exists to protect underlying vegetation in the parks. Caution is advised in all areas as lake ice is variable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNR Public Notices.
Add your comments below
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan 9
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC