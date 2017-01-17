Nancy Lake Willow Creek and Denali st...

Nancy Lake Willow Creek and Denali state park units open to snowmobiles

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: DNR Public Notices

The Alaska State Parks Mat-Su Area Office has opened the Nancy Lake and Willow Creek State Recreation Areas and Denali State Park to the use of snowmobiles as of Wednesday, January 18. Park staff determined that sufficient snow cover now exists to protect underlying vegetation in the parks. Caution is advised in all areas as lake ice is variable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNR Public Notices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Jan 9 resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec '16 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec '16 united we stand 5
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Palmer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmer Forum Now

Palmer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palmer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC