How To Help Count The Number Of People Who Marched Around The Country
In what may wind up being the biggest single-day demonstration in American history, millions of women and men took to the streets around the country Saturday to call for gender equality and express opposition to the Trump administration. How many millions is an open question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palmer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|short film group
|Jan 9
|resident x
|1
|Dillard homes (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Booya boys
|2
|Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|united we stand
|5
|Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|jawmi
|6
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Oct '16
|Madeleine Albright
|10
|the music thread (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|159
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palmer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC