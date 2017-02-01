How To Help Count The Number Of Peopl...

How To Help Count The Number Of People Who Marched Around The Country

In what may wind up being the biggest single-day demonstration in American history, millions of women and men took to the streets around the country Saturday to call for gender equality and express opposition to the Trump administration. How many millions is an open question.

