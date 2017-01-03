Freezing fog settles over Anchorage a...

Freezing fog settles over Anchorage and Mat-Su

Tuesday Jan 3

Drivers can expect fog and icy roads Tuesday morning and early afternoon on the Glenn Highway between Anchorage and the Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A dense fog advisory, now in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday for Anchorage and the Mat-Su, warns of visibility down to a quarter-mile.

