For Valley skiers, let there be lights

Thursday Jan 12

The era of lighted ski trails in the sprawling Mat-Su Borough dawned at the Government Peak Recreation Area on Wednesday night when 4A1 2 miles of trails - illuminated by LED lights attached to 105 poles - officially opened to the public. "There are still little tweaks here and there, and two lights that flicker, but overall it's great," said Ed Strabel, president of the Mat-Su Ski Club.

