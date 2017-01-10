For Valley skiers, let there be lights

The era of lighted ski trails in the sprawling Mat-Su Borough dawned at the Government Peak Recreation Area on Wednesday night when 4A1 2 miles of trails - illuminated by LED lights attached to 105 poles - officially opened to the public. "There are still little tweaks here and there, and two lights that flicker, but overall it's great," said Ed Strabel, president of the Mat-Su Ski Club.

