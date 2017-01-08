As suburbia replaces frontier, Mat-Su...

As suburbia replaces frontier, Mat-Su considers restricting trapping for the first time

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Matanuska-Susitna Borough officials are considering a historic ban on traps and snares at schools and along trails popular with dog owners. The conflict between trailside trapping and pets is on the rise in this growing municipality with frontier roots that's given way to expanding suburbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
short film group Mon resident x 1
Dillard homes (Nov '14) Dec 18 Booya boys 2
Slut Baby having babies with older Men (Apr '16) Dec 15 united we stand 5
Brian Weslow and Kacey Adams (Apr '16) Nov '16 jawmi 6
Trump to be beaten by a woman Oct '16 Madeleine Albright 10
the music thread (Jan '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 159
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Palmer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmer Forum Now

Palmer Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmer Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Palmer, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC