Teens accused of brutally killing David Grunwald in Alaska face victim's parents in court

'What are you gonna do?' One of five teens accused of brutally killing a 16-year-old in remote woods cocked his head and arrogantly spoke to the victim's parents in court One of five teenagers who allegedly murdered an Alaskan 16-year-old is accused of saying 'what are you going to do?' to the parents of the victim as he left court. Bradley Renfro, 16, appeared to address the parents of murdered teen David Grunwald as he was escorted out of a courtroom in Palmer, Alaska on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.