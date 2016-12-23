New charges in Grunwald case add assa...

New charges in Grunwald case add assault and arson to murder

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

New charges filed in the murder of David Grunwald indicate four teenagers participated in the pistol-whipping that preceded the Palmer teenager's death. A grand jury on Thursday handed up three new charges in the murder case that's drawn national attention and revealed a sordid side to teenage life in the Valley.

