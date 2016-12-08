Family friend of slain Palmer teen su...

Family friend of slain Palmer teen suggests parents should be liable for crimes of children

Thursday Dec 8

A friend of David Grunwald's family wants Alaska to enact a new law making parents liable for their children's "heinous" crimes - like the one that befell Grunwald, the slain teenager from Palmer. Grunwald, a 16-year-old from Palmer with a clean-cut reputation, triggered desperate searches when he went missing Nov. 13 after dropping off his girlfriend in Butte.

