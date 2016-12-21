Docs: Teen was walked into woods, shot execution-style

A missing teenager from Palmer, Alaska, was pistol-whipped by an acquaintance, driven to a remote location, walked 200 feet into the woods and fatally shot once in the head, a suspect told Alaska State Troopers in an account outlined in newly-released court documents. Erick Almandinger, 16, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of David Grunwald, 16, whose body was found Friday by troopers acting on a tip by another teen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.