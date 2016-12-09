Another 4 charged in killing as vigil honors slain Palmer teen
As several hundred mourners remembered David Grunwald with a candlelight vigil Friday night, four more teenagers were charged in connection with the savage killing of the 16-year-old from Palmer. Grunwald's disappearance after dropping off his girlfriend in Butte on Nov. 13 triggered weeks of searches from hundreds of friends and strangers.
