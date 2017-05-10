Two Car Crash in Piru Sends One to Ho...

Two Car Crash in Piru Sends One to Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Fillmore Gazette

On May 5, 2017 at approximately 6:08 A.M., an injury traffic collision occurred on SR 126, at Center Street near the community of Piru. Mr. Alexander Medrano, 41 years old, of Santa Paula, was driving his Nissan sedan eastbound on SR 126 approaching Center Street at an unknown speed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fillmore Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 21 hr _Zoey_ 289
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 21 hr _Zoey_ 575
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 8 Now_What- 13
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) May 7 Big D 6
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
Home sick May 4 Tujunga 13 1
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Apr 26 Location justice 15
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,299 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC