State must not siphon off developmental services funding
An idea floating around the Capitol deserves the full support of legislators and the governor: that savings from the upcoming closures of California's three remaining developmental centers should be used to sustain developmental services, and not be swept into the state's general fund. A proposed Assembly resolution to that effect, ACR77, was introduced a couple of weeks ago by Assemblymen Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Devon Mathis, R-Visalia, with Assemblymen William Brough, R-San Juan Capistrano, Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, and Marc Steinorth, R-Rancho Cucamonga, among the co-authors.
