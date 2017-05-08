Spock's home star has solar system that resembles our own
A star known to Star Trek fans has been identified as the home of a solar system that may resemble an early version of our own. An artist's impression of the Epsilon Eridani system, including a Jupiter-mass planet at the outside edge of an asteroid belt,and a region of comets and other icy bodies further out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SpaceStories.com's Skymania News.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|289
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|_Zoey_
|575
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|13
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Home sick
|May 4
|Tujunga 13
|1
|Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14)
|Apr 26
|Location justice
|15
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC