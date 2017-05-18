'Problem Home,' Chapter 2: A history of challenging local government
Julie and Phillip Richardson, pictured here on a trip to Catalina in the 1970s, were married in Corona del Mar and raised their family in an Eastside Costa Mesa home. Julie and Phillip Richardson, pictured here on a trip to Catalina in the 1970s, were married in Corona del Mar and raised their family in an Eastside Costa Mesa home.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Wed
|texas pete
|583
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Pasquali
|295
|Suckibg hard cock
|May 15
|Horny first timer
|1
|AV Lancaster California gay/bi boys (Feb '15)
|May 15
|Horny first timer
|23
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Now_What-
|13
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
