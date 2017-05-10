Parents attack 5 teens outside California high school
Shocking cell phone footage shows the moment several female students were allegedly attacked outside their California high school by another teen's parents. The chaotic video showed students from Knight High School in Palmdale, California, yelling and standing in a huge circle as the adult attackers punched, kicked and swung the victims around by their hair.
