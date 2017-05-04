Palmdale mayora s home, office raided...

Palmdale mayora s home, office raided Wednesday

Thursday May 4

PALMDALE >> Investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office raided the home and office of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford on Wednesday, CBS2 reported. The report did not say what investigators were looking for, but did say that the DA's office served search warrants at six locations.

