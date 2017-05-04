Palmdale mayora s home, office raided Wednesday
PALMDALE >> Investigators with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office raided the home and office of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford on Wednesday, CBS2 reported. The report did not say what investigators were looking for, but did say that the DA's office served search warrants at six locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|Tony
|12
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|winner
|574
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Sat
|winner
|288
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Sat
|leticalacrn
|13
|Home sick
|May 4
|Tujunga 13
|1
|Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14)
|Apr 26
|Location justice
|15
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr '17
|Tony
|23
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC