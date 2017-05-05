Palmdale city councilman calls on may...

Palmdale city councilman calls on mayor to take leave of absence during D.A.'s investigation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A Palmdale city councilman asked Mayor Jim Ledford to take a leave of absence after the Los Angeles district attorney's office served search warrants at the mayor's City Hall office and home this week. City Councilman Austin Bishop said Friday that several steps need to be taken to maintain the city's integrity in light of the investigation into Ledford, who has come under fire, in part, because of a consulting job for which he was paid roughly $180,000 from 2010 to 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 6 hr Pasquali 283
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 6 hr Pasquali 569
Home sick Thu Tujunga 13 1
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Apr 26 Location justice 15
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Apr 25 Well Well 12
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr '17 Tony 23
Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top... Mar '17 cdbottom 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at May 05 at 9:47AM PDT

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC