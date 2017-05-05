Palmdale city councilman calls on mayor to take leave of absence during D.A.'s investigation

A Palmdale city councilman asked Mayor Jim Ledford to take a leave of absence after the Los Angeles district attorney's office served search warrants at the mayor's City Hall office and home this week. City Councilman Austin Bishop said Friday that several steps need to be taken to maintain the city's integrity in light of the investigation into Ledford, who has come under fire, in part, because of a consulting job for which he was paid roughly $180,000 from 2010 to 2013.

