Man struck, killed by truck on Palmdale Road Saturday morning

A 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while standing in the westbound lane of Palmdale Road on Saturday, authorities said. Simi Valley resident Saul Sanchez was on Palmdale, east of Bambi Court in Phelan, around 4 a.m. Saturday when he was hit, a San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner report shows.

