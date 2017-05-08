L.A. County supervisor Sheila Kuehl e...

L.A. County supervisor Sheila Kuehl endorses Katie Hill in 2018 primary for Rep. Steve Knight's seat

Democrat Katie Hill, one of the challengers seeking to unseat Rep. Steve Knight in 2018, has scored an early endorsement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. After the House vote to roll back the Affordable Care Act, Knight's seat has been deemed a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report .

