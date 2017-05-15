Ford Mustang Ripped In Half In Allege...

Ford Mustang Ripped In Half In Alleged Street Racing Crash

A Ford Mustang was unbelievably split in half after being t-boned by a Mercedes-Benz at an intersection in Palmdale, California, reports Fox 11 . According to witnesses, the silver Mustang that sustained the worst damage appeared to be racing a white Mustang before the accident when it couldn't stop for a red light.

