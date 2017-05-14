Editorial: Don't put developmental centers money in general fund
Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators should fully support an idea floating around the Capitol that savings from the upcoming closures of California's three remaining developmental centers should be used to sustain developmental services and not be swept into the Grand Abyss known as the state's general fund. A proposed Assembly resolution to that effect, ACR77, was introduced recently by Assemblymen Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Devon Mathis, R-Visalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|50 min
|texas pete
|583
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|55 min
|Pasquali
|295
|Suckibg hard cock
|Mon
|Horny first timer
|1
|AV Lancaster California gay/bi boys (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Horny first timer
|23
|Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16)
|May 8
|Now_What-
|13
|Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16)
|May 7
|Big D
|6
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
Find what you want!
Search Palmdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC