Editorial: Don't put developmental centers money in general fund

Sunday May 14

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators should fully support an idea floating around the Capitol that savings from the upcoming closures of California's three remaining developmental centers should be used to sustain developmental services and not be swept into the Grand Abyss known as the state's general fund. A proposed Assembly resolution to that effect, ACR77, was introduced recently by Assemblymen Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and Devon Mathis, R-Visalia.

Palmdale, CA

