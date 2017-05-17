Cycling's Amgen Tour of California En...

Cycling's Amgen Tour of California Enters LA County

Read more: NBC Los Angeles

Thomas Peterson riding for Garmin-Barracuda leads the peloton up a climb during stage six of the Amgen Tour of California from Palmdale to Big Bear Lake on May 18, 2012 in Big Bear Lake, California. The 2017 Amgen Tour will enter LA County on Wednesday, May 17. The 2017 Amgen Tour of California will enter Los Angeles County on Wednesday at the end of a 99.1-mile stage from Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita.

