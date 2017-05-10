California police scramble to detect ...

California police scramble to detect drugged driving

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Washington Times

Joseph Brenan, a 40-year-old father of four, was changing a flat tire along Interstate 80 near Sacramento when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist who had drifted onto the shoulder of the highway. The California Highway Patrol arrested Brandon Rotolo, 24, on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana and vehicular manslaughter.

