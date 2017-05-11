California babysitter convicted of mu...

California babysitter convicted of murder in death of 4-month-old boy

Thursday May 11 Read more: KRON 4

A Palmdale, California babysitter was convicted Tuesday of killing a four-month-old boy she was supposed to be watching. Brittany Ann Ingrassi, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder, assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse and assault on a child causing death.

