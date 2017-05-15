Attorney for Palmdale mayor asks public to a reserve judgementa amid investigation

An attorney for Palmdale Mayor James Ledford - who had his office and home raided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office last week - issued a statement this week urging people to not judge the “innocent” politician. “The presumption of innocence is the hallmark of the American justice system,” said Anthony J. Falangetti, Ledford's attorney based in Long Beach, in a Thursday document.

