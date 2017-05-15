Attorney for Palmdale mayor asks publ...

Attorney for Palmdale mayor asks public to a reserve judgementa amid investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: LA Daily News

An attorney for Palmdale Mayor James Ledford - who had his office and home raided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office last week - issued a statement this week urging people to not judge the “innocent” politician. “The presumption of innocence is the hallmark of the American justice system,” said Anthony J. Falangetti, Ledford's attorney based in Long Beach, in a Thursday document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Suckibg hard cock 23 hr Horny first timer 1
AV Lancaster California gay/bi boys (Feb '15) 23 hr Horny first timer 23
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mon _Zoey_ 294
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Mon _Zoey_ 581
Is Palmdale a decent place to move? (Apr '16) May 8 Now_What- 13
Any other sex addicts here in the AV?? (Jun '16) May 7 Big D 6
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC