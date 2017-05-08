Antelope Valley transit service stalls as bus operator strike continues

Local bus service in Lancaster and Palmdale was canceled and commuter routes were cut back Monday as Antelope Valley bus operators entered the fourth day of a strike over salaries, benefits and disciplinary policies with the private firm that pays them. The strike is the third in less than two months for the 120 operators who drive the Antelope Valley Transit Authority's fleet of buses but who are employed by Transdev, a French firm that provides drivers for dozens of U.S. transportation agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.