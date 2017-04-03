Video: Jorge Linares on Mikey Garcia, Lomachenko-Garcia Beef
Antonio "Relentless" Orozco wasn't up to any tricks this April Fool's Day as he proudly pronounced his return to the ring with a dominating knockout over KeAndre "The Truth" Gibson in the fourth round of the main event live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and televised on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2. Both fighters entered the ring undefeated, yet it was Orozco who walked away as the new WBC USNBC Super Lightweight Champion.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Sun
|Tony
|23
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|Mar 31
|winner
|533
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|Mar 30
|winner
|248
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|Mar 29
|Concerned
|4
