Video: Jorge Linares on Mikey Garcia, Lomachenko-Garcia Beef

Antonio "Relentless" Orozco wasn't up to any tricks this April Fool's Day as he proudly pronounced his return to the ring with a dominating knockout over KeAndre "The Truth" Gibson in the fourth round of the main event live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and televised on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2. Both fighters entered the ring undefeated, yet it was Orozco who walked away as the new WBC USNBC Super Lightweight Champion.

