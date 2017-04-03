Video: Jorge Linares on Mikey Garcia,...

Video: Jorge Linares on Mikey Garcia, Lomachenko-Garcia Beef

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Boxing Scene

Antonio "Relentless" Orozco wasn't up to any tricks this April Fool's Day as he proudly pronounced his return to the ring with a dominating knockout over KeAndre "The Truth" Gibson in the fourth round of the main event live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and televised on ESPN Deportes and ESPN2. Both fighters entered the ring undefeated, yet it was Orozco who walked away as the new WBC USNBC Super Lightweight Champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Sun Tony 23
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) Mar 31 winner 533
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) Mar 30 winner 248
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar 30 Gina 1
Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra... Mar 30 DNA searcher 1
Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident Mar 29 Newsroom_LA 2
Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13) Mar 29 Concerned 4
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC