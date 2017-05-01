Unoccupied van struck by freight trai...

Unoccupied van struck by freight train in Palmdale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: LA Daily News

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. on the train tracks near Sierra Highway and Avenue P, according to Lt. Robert Farkas of the Sheriff's Palmdale Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palmdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15) 13 hr winner 563
Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12) 13 hr winner 278
News Chamber names 2014's top businesses (Sep '14) Apr 26 Location justice 15
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Apr 25 Well Well 12
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration Apr 2 Tony 23
News North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri... Mar '17 Gina 1
Crossdresser bottom hooker for std positive top... Mar '17 cdbottom 1
See all Palmdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palmdale Forum Now

Palmdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palmdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Palmdale, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,836 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC