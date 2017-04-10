Spike strips end U-Haul pursuit in Palmdale
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI this morning after recklessly driving a borrowed U-Haul truck at high speeds through Palmdale until two tires were flattened by a spike strip, authorities said today. Deputies initiated a pursuit of the vehicle at 10:05 p.m. Sunday at Avenue R-8 and 40th Street East when it was observed speeding on the wrong side of the road and blowing through red lights, said Lt.
Palmdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keep a Word, Drop a Word! (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|winner
|257
|Keep a Word * Drop a Word (Jan '15)
|20 hr
|winner
|543
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration
|Apr 2
|Tony
|23
|North Hollywood school faces cuts because of ri...
|Mar 30
|Gina
|1
|Kathy, Kees, Rivera possibly Cross possibly Fra...
|Mar 30
|DNA searcher
|1
|Double Fatal - West Hills Violent BMW Car Accident
|Mar 29
|Newsroom_LA
|2
|Sheriff's "Patrolling" Lake Los Angeles!!?? (Jul '13)
|Mar 29
|Concerned
|4
